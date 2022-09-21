Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,240 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $190,500.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,122 shares of company stock valued at $878,957 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $72.77.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

