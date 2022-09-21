Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,343 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.