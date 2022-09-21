Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,739 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Foundation stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.17. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

