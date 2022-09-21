Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 700,447 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,447 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PROG were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PROG by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in PROG by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

