Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,039 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $186.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.