Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,082 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SP stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $746.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

