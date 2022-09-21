Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 995 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFST opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Southern First Bancshares to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

