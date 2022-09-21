Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 164,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

