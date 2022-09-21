Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

