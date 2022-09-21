Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

