Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $231.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $146.91 and a one year high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

