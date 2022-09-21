Wedmont Private Capital Buys 883 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,203,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 541,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 101,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

