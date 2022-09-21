Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.30.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

