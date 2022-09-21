Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 60,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 270,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

