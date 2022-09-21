Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $722,416.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,603 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,881.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

