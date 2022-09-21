Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 171 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

