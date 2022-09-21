Wedmont Private Capital Takes $238,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

