Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after purchasing an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,729,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $345.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.