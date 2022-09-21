West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 741,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.79. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $261.31 and a one year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.