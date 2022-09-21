Windward Capital Management Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,227 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,300,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $334,048,000 after acquiring an additional 77,455 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 243,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $239.64 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

