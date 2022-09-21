WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.49 and last traded at $88.03. Approximately 2,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIVL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000.

