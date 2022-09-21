Wise (LON:WISE) Trading 1% Higher

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 571.20 ($6.90). 1,016,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,587,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565.40 ($6.83).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WISE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wise from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Wise Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,040.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 429.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wise

About Wise

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.57), for a total value of £148,635.62 ($179,598.38).

(Get Rating)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

