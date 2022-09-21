WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

