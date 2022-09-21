WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.10. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.