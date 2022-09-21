wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

