wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.
wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on wShares Enhanced Gold ETF (WGLD)
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
Receive News & Ratings for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for wShares Enhanced Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.