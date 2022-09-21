Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.61 and last traded at $25.67. 1,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

