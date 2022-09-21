Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $29.64 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $239.64 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

