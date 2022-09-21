YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of YETI in a report issued on Monday, September 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in YETI by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

