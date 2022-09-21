Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Up 0.6%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 20,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,637,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Yoshitsu Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yoshitsu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKLF. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.