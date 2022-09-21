Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,597,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.