Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

ZLNDY stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $53.10.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

