14,377 Shares in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Erasca during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Performance

ERAS stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Erasca, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

