14,390 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $467,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 485.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 218,104 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,056,000. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EELV opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $26.42.

