1,441 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

