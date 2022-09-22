1,916 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 368,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $99.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.10 and a one year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 126.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

