29,669 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,213,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,348.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 130,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 121,717 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 111,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 110,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.