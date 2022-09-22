3,394 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Loews by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

Loews Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.46.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.