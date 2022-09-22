35,174 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

