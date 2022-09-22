3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.15.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

3M Stock Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,743.2% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 70.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 54,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 60.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

