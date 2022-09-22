7,467 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PBF Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 307,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,774,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

PBF stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PBF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

About PBF Energy



PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

