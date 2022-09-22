807 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 807 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.36.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $493.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.