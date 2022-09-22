AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.
AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
