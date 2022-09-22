AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 135 to SEK 120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AB Electrolux (publ) traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 28600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.50. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

