AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.13.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $13.41 on Thursday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.