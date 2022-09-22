Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.