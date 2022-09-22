Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 535,593 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $28,751,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 675.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 497,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after buying an additional 433,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.