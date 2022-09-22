Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 144.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ACN opened at $265.42 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.