Addison Capital Co Sells 547 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Addison Capital Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 79,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,973,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $999,998,000 after acquiring an additional 421,318 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 49,604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.90 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.