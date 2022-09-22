Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $286.21 and last traded at $286.27, with a volume of 440888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.06.

Specifically, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Adobe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.52. The company has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after buying an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.