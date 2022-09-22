Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the first quarter worth $1,084,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Merger Partners alerts:

Advanced Merger Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPI opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Advanced Merger Partners has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Merger Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Merger Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.