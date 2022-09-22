Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,252 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $821.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

